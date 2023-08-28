RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A sexual battery was reported early Monday morning at NC State University, police said.

Shortly after midnight, NC State University Police received a report of a sexual battery on campus at Owen Hall. The individual who reported the battery told police that the suspects are two men.

Police said there is no further information regarding the suspects’ description.

“University Police do not have enough information to confirm the assailants’ affiliation with the University,” said police in the NC State WolfAlert. “The suspects have not been positively identified and have not been apprehended.”

Anyone with information should contact NC State Police at 919-515-3000.