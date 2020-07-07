Sexual orientation question posed on application for vacant Raleigh City Council position

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The application for the vacant spot on Raleigh’s city council asks applicants about their sexual orientation.

Applicants are asked if they identify as LGBTQ. The city said the only qualifications are that applicants must be 21 years old, be registered to vote in Wake County, and must have been a District D resident for at least 30 days.

A screenshot from the city council application.

The new representative will be selected to fill a void left by Saige Martin, who was one of the first openly gay people to be elected to the city council. His campaign was centered on fresh ideas and a progressive agenda.

Martin abruptly resigned on June 26 amid allegations of sexual misconduct. The News & Observer published accounts by four current and former North Carolina State University students. They claimed Martin sexually assaulted them. Martin worked as a teaching assistant at the university.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to review the case. Martin has not been charged.

Applications are due by Friday at 4 p.m. From there, the city council will select five candidates to participate in a virtual forum on Sunday. It plans to select a new member on July 14.

CBS 17 has reached out to Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin about the question pertaining to LGBTQ identification but has not heard back.

