RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Calling all burger, fries and milkshake lovers. Shake Shack is turning on the grill and opening their doors in Raleigh to customers on Thursday.

The popular fast-food chain is set to open at the Village District. This will be the third Shake Shack to open in the Triangle. It first expanded in 2019 in Cary, then Chapel Hill. The Village District location makes the seventh Shake Shack to welcome customers in North Carolina.

A ribbon cutting is set to take place hosted by the Raleigh Chamber of Commerce at 10:30 a.m. Thursday located at 2101 Clark Avenue at Village District. Broughton High School marching band will also perform. Shake Shack will open at 11 a.m.

The first 100 customers during the opening on Nov. 9 will receive free Shake Shack merchandise and $1 from every sandwich sold will go towards PORCH Raleigh, which serves food-insecure families.