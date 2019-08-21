Shake Shack’s first Triangle location opening Wednesday in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Get excited, burger lovers — Shake Shack is opening their first Triangle location Wednesday morning.

The new store is located at 310 Colonades Way in Cary’s Waverly Place and they will officially open at 11 a.m.

There’s a heated debate among burger restaurant enthusiasts as to whether BurgerFi, Five Guys or Shake Shack have the best burgers and fries. Until now, those in the Triangle would have had to travel to Charlotte in order to try out one of the Shack’s famous burgers in North Carolina.

The restaurant serves not just burgers and crinkle-cut fries, but chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, frozen custard, beer, and wine as well.

Shake Shack opened their first Triangle location in Cary (Photo: Shake Shack)

According to the company, the Cary location will feature “a selection of frozen custard concretes in collaboration with local food purveyors.”

The Shack will also feature an outdoor patio.

Some lucky folks were able to get a sneak peek on Tuesday when the store held a soft opening.

The first 100 in line Wednesday will get some custom Shake Shack swag.

For more information on Shake Shack, click here.

