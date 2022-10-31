RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she was “outraged” by the way her students were treated by law enforcement in an Oct. 5 traffic stop.

The university said 18 Shaw University students and two staff advisors were traveling on I-85 in an Oct. 5 trip from Raleigh to Atlanta for a Center for Financial Advancement Conference when the stop took place.

The reason for the stop, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck, was that the unmarked bus with tinted windows was weaving in traffic.

“This behavior of targeting Black students is unacceptable and will not be ignored nor tolerated. Had the students been white, I doubt this detention and search would have occurred,” President Dillard said following the stop.

On Monday, in a Spartanburg County press conference, Sheriff Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded to Dillard’s claims and detailed the stop.

Further, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office later released the body camera footage of the stop, totaling about 10 minutes.

Following the press conference where Wright said there was “no truth to what she said,” CBS 17 reached out to Shaw University to hear their response.

The HBCU’s statement did not include any further comments from Dillard.

In full, the statement said: