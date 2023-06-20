RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Tuesday, Raleigh city leaders voted 5-3 to approve the Shaw University rezoning request that allows for denser development and 30-story buildings on certain parts of the campus.

Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she’s grateful for the decision to allow the campus to become the ShawU District.

“That plan is to ensure a sustainable future for our university and leveraging real estate in order to continue to provide a commitment to quality education to attract and retain students,” Dillard said. “And do what Shaw University has been doing for 157 years.”

But some alumni with the group named Save Our Shaw Coalition said the plan doesn’t go far enough to protect students and longstanding history.

“I just do not have confidence that it will benefit the school, perhaps it will benefit the city, but I think that Shaw University will be completely eliminated,” alumna Kesha Monk said. “We want responsible development that doesn’t destroy the community.”

The rezoning will now allow for development up to 30 stories on some parts of the campus.

Conditions include five-story caps on four main halls, community meetings for development plans, and a requirement that historic buildings stay in place or be relocated for preservation.

“We are committed to our students. We are committed to our community,” Dillard said.

The request also includes requirements for student residences totaling at least 100 beds in each of the first three buildings.

“That’s a little too short for the amount of students that we have living on campus,” Shaw student Devin Versteegen said. “But, I do think that’s a really big step forward for opening up this idea to a lot more people with prioritizing those students.”

Many people also showed up to the city council meeting to advocate for a mosque inside one of the campus buildings.

The mosque community said they have not been allowed back into the facility since the pandemic.

“It seems as if every step of the way, they’re making it difficult for us to have what he had before,” said Nigel Edwards, attorney for King Khalid Mosque.

However, the city attorney said that issue will need to be negotiated independently between the school and the mosque and is not a part of the rezoning process.