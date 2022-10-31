RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputy body camera video released on Monday showed the October 5 traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, as Shaw University students were on a bus traveling to Atlanta.

North Carolina lawmakers say they want answers.

“What we want are the facts, and if you get the statistics, then you get the facts, and then you can figure out if there’s a problem,” said Congresswoman Deborah Ross (D).

She was part of a letter on Friday to the Department of Justice, asking them to investigate the bus stop.

Body camera footage shows officers searching bags being carried underneath the bus.

“When there’s a search, there should be a reason to have the search, not just, ‘Oh, we stopped you, so we’re going to search everybody there,’” she said.

In a press conference on Monday, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said his officers were in the midst of Operation Rolling Thunder, where they had previously stopped 39 busses and conducted similar searches.

In an initial complaint about the incident, the Shaw University president did not say which highway the bus was on during the stop. The complaint did also not note the agency involved in the traffic stop.

Wright said the bus was stopped after the driver was weaving in lanes, and that any suggestion is false that the stop was racially motivated.

The bus did not have any markings to identify it was with Shaw University and the windows were darkly tinted — making any view of the passengers impossible.

“I wish racism would die the ugly, cruel death it deserves, and if anything we’re ever doing is racist, I want to know it, I want to fix it, and I want to make sure it never happens again, but this case right here has absolutely nothing to do with racism,” Wright said.

The university released a statement saying they would not comment on the situation as the investigation continued.

Wright says he personally tried to meet with President Pauletta Dillard several times, but that never happened. He says the denial of a meeting three times, coupled with President Dillard’s comments about the stop, were disappointing.

“We find her comments toward these two officers, who did a magnificent job, I might add, a very, very good job, they were so professional, as you’ll see, I find that slanderous and libelous on her part,” Wright said.