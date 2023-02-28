RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Amid continued concerns between students, community members and alumni with Shaw University, the college announced it received a grant to help preserve buildings on campus as part of its redevelopment process.

The National Park Service granted Shaw University $538,200 in grant money to help repair one of the HBCU’s main halls, among others, that houses administrative offices on campus. Estey Hall turns 150 years old this year.

In November during a meeting about redeveloping the university, concerns were raised about the possible changes.

The community was concerned about how the university is looking to rezone the campus to allow buildings anywhere between 12 to 40 stories, CBS 17 previously reported.

How the area gets rezoned will determine which companies move in, and what changes could come to Shaw’s footprint.

Students worried the changes were about money and not preserving what Shaw and HBCU’s are about.

But, the grant helped Shaw successfully complete Phase 1 repairs, it announced.

“Shaw University is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 1 renovations for some of its most iconic and historic campus buildings,” the university said on its website. “Specifically, Estey Hall, which turns 150 years old this year, reopened to faculty, staff, and students on Feb. 8.”

It continued, “Phase 1 renovations largely focused on restoring pine tongue-and-groove floorboards in historic Estey Hall, which serves as Shaw University’s principal administrative building. Estey Hall was once regarded as “the finest school building in the state (of North Carolina),” but the flooring had suffered significant damage over the years that also created some potential safety issues.”

Shaw said the completed renovations now mean the building can be used for day-to-day activities.

In its announcement, it said it will also be using grant money for renovations around campus for things such as HVAC systems, bathroom upgrades, elevator installations, improving fire safety and window upgrades.