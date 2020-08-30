Shaw University holds vigil, speaks out against racial injustice

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of people gathered in person and virtually at Shaw University Saturday night at a vigil calling for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.

There was song, prayer, uplifting messages and 7 minutes of silence to signify the seven times Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin a week ago.

“Since the beginning of time Black people have been mistreated in America and now we see that mistreatment in the form of police brutality. We shouldn’t have to solely depend on someone to wake up in a good mood for our life to be intact at the end of the night,” said Ian Finley, the student body president at Shaw University.

The event also aimed to raise awareness of the need for student participation in peaceful protests.

Peaceful protests is also what students and leaders at Shaw University hope to see take place in the future in downtown Raleigh.

“Have a voice, go to the polls, hold each other up, have dialogue with each other to try to solve this problem but destruction is not the way,” said Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University.

Protests around downtown Raleigh remained peaceful Saturday night as most demonstrators cleared out as the 10 p.m. citywide curfew took effect. There is no curfew set for Sunday night.

