Shaw University marching band awarded $100K donation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Shaw University’s Platinum Sound marching band got big surprise this weekend.

Courtesy: MST Photography

During their Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association sendoff event at the C.C. Spaulding Gym, it was announced the band would receive a $100,000 donation from McDonald’s USA. The money will help the band buy new uniforms, equipment and other essentials.

“It’s affirmation for me that I’m doing the right thing and I’m where I’m supposed to be. I’m just blessed and give all glory to God that we were able to get this opportunity for the band program,” said Shaw University band director, Andrae King.

The band was featured in a national McDonald’s commercial. Through the filming, McDonald’s learned abut the resources required to sustain an HBCU marching band like the Platinum Sound.