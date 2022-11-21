RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University officials are chiming in on a traffic stop and search that has been the source of controversy since early October.

At 10:30 a.m., Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard and other university leaders will gather for a press conference.

In a statement, the university said officials will share new details, including “official findings” and “next steps.”

On Oct. 5, a bus transporting 18 Shaw students and two staff advisors was traveling from Raleigh to Atlanta for a conference when a traffic stop took place on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, S.C.

Since then, Dillard said she was “outraged” by the stop and search, which she said was “targeting Black students.”

At the end of the month, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller responded to the Dillard claims — calling them “slanderous and libelous.”

The same day that the sheriff’s responded, body-cam footage of the stop was released.

Wright added that the bus was stopped after the driver was weaving in lanes, and that any suggestion that the stop was racially motivated is false.

The sheriffs also clarified that the bus search was the 40th conducted in an operation.