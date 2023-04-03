RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shaw University is asking the city permission to rezone about 26 acres of property.

The re-zoning would impact 17 properties near the intersection of S. Blount Street and E. South Street. The current zoning allows for buildings with up to 10 floors in these areas. The University is requesting zoning that would allow up to 30 stories on campus between Person and Wilmington streets, and from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Lenoir Street.

Northeast of campus near E South Street and E Lenoir Street, the University proposes changing zoning to allow up to 12 stories. Southwest of campus between Bledsoe Avenue, Wilmington Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, the University is requesting up to 20 stories.

That southwest portion has drawn criticism from some people in the Muslim community. The piece of property of home to the Shaw University’s International Studies Center. It also houses the King Khalid Mosque.

CAIR, The Council on American-Islamic Relations, is encouraging those in opposition to the zoning change sign up to speak at Tuesday evening’s commission meeting.

“Rezoning the land would give the university the ability to sell the building that contains the mosque, which was built with a donation from the Muslim community and open to the public for decades before Shaw University closed it in 2020,” CAIR said in a release.

City staff are torn on the project. While the Planning Commission recommended approval 7 to 1, the Raleigh Historic Development Commission recommends denial 9 to 2.

Raleigh City Council is now tasked with deciding on the rezoning request. Council will hear from city staff on the proposal Tuesday evening. They can choose to vote on the project or defer the project for further review.