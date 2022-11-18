RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite South Carolina officials recently releasing body-cam video of a Shaw University bus traffic stop in early October, the university said it plans Monday to release “next steps” it plans to take in the matter.

The bus chartered by Shaw had no markings denoting it was a Shaw bus and had dark-tinted windows making viewing of the passengers inside impossible before it was stopped by law enforcement on Oct. 5 along Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, S.C., according to video released by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Shaw University President Dr. Paulette Dillard said she was “outraged” by the traffic stop and search of students’ belongings in a luggage area under the bus.

She also said the stop of the bus for the driver weaving in lanes was “targeting Black students.”

When body-cam video was released by officials on Oct. 31, Spartanburg County Sheriff Wright said there was “no truth to what she said.”

Wright said on Oct. 31 that his officers were in the midst of Operation Rolling Thunder, where they had previously stopped 39 buses and conducted similar searches.

Wright says he personally tried to meet with Dillard several times, but that never happened. He says the denial of a meeting three times, coupled with Dillard’s comments about the stop, were disappointing.

He also said her comments were “slanderous and libelous.”

Shaw University announced Friday that a 10:30 a.m. Monday news conference will “share additional details about the university’s official findings and next steps related” to the traffic stop.

The university initially said 18 Shaw students and two staff advisors were on a trip from Raleigh to Atlanta for a Center for Financial Advancement Conference when the stop took place. Shaw officials did not say which agency stopped the bus or on which highway the incident occurred.

Shaw officials said Daniel T. Blue III, general counsel for the university, and Dillard would be at the news conference Monday.