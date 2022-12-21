RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were tears. There was a parade of cars. There were flashing lights from police cars and fire trucks. But most importantly? There were smiles and memories for three-year-old Jaielle.

On Tuesday night, Jada Sherrill publicly asked the Raleigh community to come out for her daughter in the form of a parade as she finished up radiation treatments for her incurable cancer.

Her mom said it’s a scary time because there’s nothing else they can do for her daughter, but she wanted her little girl to be celebrated and to know how much she’s loved.

And Raleigh turned out.

Lines of cars rounded Perry Stone and Patriot Ridge Courts right on the dot at 5 p.m.

Police cruisers and motorcycles flashed their lights, a fire engine honked its horn and Raleigh drivers were seen waving and dancing to Jaielle — some, even handing out gifts.

“What I pretty much want to do is show her that she has so much love and support just beyond us in our house, that the whole world loves her and everyone’s rooting for her,” Jada told CBS 17’s Maggie Newland on Tuesday.