RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – In early December, Suzanne Dealfaraz lived through what no parent should, saying goodbye to her daughter after a man hit and killed her with his car.

“It’s with me every morning, every night, every day, it’s second by second,” Dealfaraz said.

State troopers said a man hit and killed 17-year-old Ashlee Llagostera, a junior at Rolesville High School, while she was walking along Louisburg Road in the early hours of Dec. 3.

Troopers believe the driver, Wendel Ramirez-Silva, 27, was impaired.

“I don’t wish this on anybody. Nobody,” Dealfaraz said. “This is a club that I don’t wish anybody to be in.”

Preliminary data from the Governor’s Highway Safety program shows more than 250 pedestrians were killed in crashes on North Carolina roads last year alone.

“Talk to your children about the dangers out there, especially during prom season and graduation and all that,” Dealfaraz said. “Everybody seems to go a little wild.”

Dealfaraz talked to CBS 17 and wanted her message out now because prom and the summer seasons are quickly approaching, posing a higher risk to teens being out at night and or on the road.

She said if sharing her story prevents another teen’s death, it means her daughter’s death has not been in vain.

“This is all I have left of her and I want to make people aware,” Dealfaraz said.

Currently, Ramirez-Silva has been charged with felony death by vehicle, reckless driving and driving with a revoked license.