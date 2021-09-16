Sheriff’s office looking for man impersonating deputy in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person who was seen impersonating a deputy in North Raleigh Thursday afternoon, a news release said.

Deputies responded to the area of Creedmoor Road and Interstate 540 around 1 p.m. Thursday.

A witness reported a man in his 20s driving a car with law enforcement markings trying to make traffic stops, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses said the man was last seen driving a Ford Crown Victoria. It had a front roll bar, white doors, a black hood and faded lettering on the side. Additionally, it had “911” written near the gas tank and “In God We Trust” and “Sheriff” displayed on the trunk, the release said.

It may have a 30-day tag displayed.

The sheriff’s office has stepped up its patrols in northern Wake County. Anyone who sees the vehicle should call 911 immediately.