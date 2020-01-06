Shocking video shows empty car hit by train, pushed along tracks in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — New shocking video shows a car hit by a train and pushed along railroad tracks in Cary on Sunday night.

The video begins just before the Hyundai sedan is hit by two Norfolk-Southern engines at the North Harrison Avenue crossing near the Amtrak station in Cary.

The car appeared to be aligned parallel to the tracks and was easily pushed by the train.

Officials said the car was pushed about a quarter-mile along railroad tracks.

The incident was reported around 7:50 p.m. as a car stuck on the train tracks at North Harrison Avenue near the Amtrak station in Cary, according to Town of Cary spokeswoman Carolyn Roman.

However, while crews were responding, the car was hit by a passing train.

Everyone managed to get out of the car before the collision, so no one was hurt, Roman said.

North Harrison Avenue was closed at the railroad tracks.

Police said they are still trying to determine how the car became stuck on the railroad tracks.

In video before the train hits, it appears the car had been driven a short distance along the tracks — as it was no longer on North Harrison Avenue.

