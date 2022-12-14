RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — New year, new shoes!

Nestled between Lilly Pulitzer and Bonobos, a new shoe store will be setting up shop in the main district of North Hills in early 2023.

This will mark the first North Carolina location for Rothy’s, a footwear brand known for its sustainable shoes as well as handbags and accessories for women and men.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our sustainable shoes, bags and accessories to Raleigh for the first time in such a vibrant and thriving community,” said Giovanni Lepori, vice president of Global Retail Development for Rothy’s in a Wednesday statement.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rothy’s to North Hills,” said Stacey Buescher, managing director of operations for Kane Realty, who made the announcement Wednesday.

Rothy’s combines recycled materials and 3D knitting technology to create nearly no waste in the process of making their shoes and other goods. For more information on the incoming store, visit rothys.com.