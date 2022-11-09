RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The name and photo of a suspect believed to have killed a woman in Raleigh early Sunday morning were released by the Raleigh Police Department on Wednesday.

The shooting took place around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Bragg Street, just southeast of downtown Raleigh.

Police said a female victim was suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. She was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The suspect, Stanley Lemont Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving the scene on foot heading eastbound on Bragg Street, according to police. Now, investigators continue the search for Johnson, and they are seeking the public’s help locating him.

Johnson is described as an adult male standing about 5-feet, 6-inches and weighing approximately 130 pounds. He is also known to go by the alias “Tadpole,” police also shared.

Anyone who may have information that might assist the investigation is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/897 for text and email reporting options or call 919-996-1193.