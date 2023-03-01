CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police continue to investigate a Tuesday shooting at a gas station that they now say was a domestic violence incident.

Sgt. Kenric Alexander, police spokesperson, told CBS 17 there was no threat to the public.

The man who was shot in the lower leg was treated for his injuries and released from a hospital, Alexander said.

Officers were called to a shooting shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Breeze Thru at 5016 Commons Hill Drive, near the intersection of N.C. 55 and Green Hope School Road.