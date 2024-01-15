APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Apex have confirmed two women were shot on Brussells Drive in Apex on Monday afternoon.

The call about gunfire came to police in just after 3 p.m. On arrival, police said they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds and heard additional gunshots.

Officers are in an Apex neighborhood to investigate a shooting that injured two women. (Harrison Grubb/CBS 17)

The gunshots were traced to the 1600 block of Brussels Drive where officers encountered the shooting suspect, police said. Without any further injuries or gunfire, officers took the suspect into custody.

The women received immediate medical attention and were taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, police do not know the status of their injuries.

Police said there is no reason to believe there are any additional suspects or any ongoing threats to the public.

As of 4 p.m., at least a dozen law enforcement vehicles were lining the residential street, some blocking an entrance to the neighborhood. Several lines of police tape were blocking off the area of the investigation.