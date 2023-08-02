FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 8200 block of Fieldcrest Lane in Fuquay-Varina, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the residence around 9:25 a.m. The residence is about five miles south of Fuquay-Varina.

A male suspect walked out of the residence with his hands up and is now in custody, the sheriff’s office said.

There is no threat to the public and the sheriff’s office said that the victim and the suspect knew one another.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is the second shooting death in three days in Wake County. A double shooting in Willow Spring killed one man and sent another to a hospital.

Lawrence Paul Menegay, 66, of Willow Spring, is charged with murder in those shootings.