RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A gunman is on the loose after shooting a man in Raleigh on Thursday evening.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, the shooting happened on Highline Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found one man shot, police said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital. He’s listed in serious condition.

Raleigh police said this resulted in a short car chase, but officers lost the suspect’s vehicle.

Investigators told CBS 17 they currently don’t know what led up to the shooting or where exactly the victim was shot.

No suspect is in custody at this time, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.