RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Stonecrest apartment complex near Leesville Road in Raleigh Sunday morning.

Units responded to the 3900 block of Haresnipe Court around 9:30 a.m.

Officers were at the scene investigating the circumstances of the shooting earlier Sunday.

Police have not yet released any information regarding a victim or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.