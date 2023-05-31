RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are working to piece together what took place at the scene of a shooting in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday night.

Just after 8:50 p.m., a shooting was reported in the area of 717 E. Martin St.

One person has been sent to the hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the Raleigh police watch commander. He said that no further information is available at this time.

