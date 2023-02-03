RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shots-fired investigation is underway in the North Raleigh area Friday night, police said.

Officers were first called just before 6:50 p.m. to a Wingstop, which is located beside Walmart in the 1700 block of New Hope Church Road. Police were still at that scene as of 7:20 p.m.

The center of the investigation appears to be at an Exxon gas station about two blocks away on the corner of Hardimont Road/New Hope Church Road at Wake Forest Road.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Crime scene tape is up around the gas pumps at the Exxon station and at least three police SUVs were at the scene.

Police said the shooting investigation began at 7:14 p.m. and is in the area of Hardimont Road near Wake Forest Road. Police later said it was a “shots fired” investigation because a shooting victim could not be found — and had not reported any injuries to area hospitals.

Down Hardimont Road — within the area of the investigation — a car wrecked in the front yard of a home. It’s unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.

A crash along Hardimont Road near the Exxon. Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

New Hope Church Road turns into Hardimont Road upon crossing Wake Forest Road.

Police said they had not closed any streets in the area.

A gas pump handle on the ground at the Exxon that is surrounded by Raleigh police crime scene tape. Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

The area is located about a half-mile north of the Wake Forest Road interchange with Interstate 440.