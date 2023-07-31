WILLOW SPRING, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting incident on Monday night.

The shooting occurred around 7:15 p.m. on the 7500 block of Panther Lake Road in Willow Spring, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found two males with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said a person was detained.

“A suspect is in custody, and we do not believe there is any threat to the community,” a news release said.

“Deputies and investigators are on the scene, determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” officials added.