RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 3700 block of Benson Drive late Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area shortly before midnight and located the male victim.

Authorities are working to confirm details surrounding the shooting and have not released any further information about the victim or a suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.