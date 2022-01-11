Shooting near downtown Raleigh leaves man dead, woman injured, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting near downtown Raleigh on Monday night, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 10:20 p.m. in the 500-block of E. Edenton Street, several blocks from the heart of downtown Raleigh.

According to police, the call came through as a report of gunfire heard in the area, but when police arrived, they found two victims who had been shot – one man and one woman.

Both victims were transported to the hospital. Authorities initially said they were unsure of the victims’ conditions, but police confirmed Tuesday morning that the man ended up dying at the hospital, and the woman has “what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.”

Police have not released the identity of the man who died and there is currently no suspect information available. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but police said an investigation is ongoing.

No other details were released by the police.

Officials said anyone who might have information about the shooting should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.