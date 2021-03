CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary police said they responded to a shooting at a McDonald’s Monday night.

The incident was reported just after 9:50 p.m. at the fast-food restaurant at 4980 Cary Glen Blvd., according to a news release from Cary police.

Police were seen searching a car and police had erected a tent over the car. Officers were also using dogs to search around the area.

Police later said a person was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said that an investigation is underway.