Wake County deputies at the scene of the shooting along Burlington Mills Road on Friday night. Photo by Tom Swift/CBS 17

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies are responding to a shooting near Wake Forest Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Burlington Mills Road.

The area, about two miles south of U.S. 98, is just east of Forestville Road and about a mile west of Rolesville.

Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies are investigating the reported shooting.

No other information was available.