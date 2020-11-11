Shooting reported in Wake County south of Raleigh

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies are responding to a shooting in Wake County Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 10:50 p.m. at the intersection of Fayetteville Road/U.S. 401 and Ten Ten Road, according to Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry.

Wake County deputies are responding to the scene, he said. The area is south of Raleigh and just southwest of Garner.

No other information was available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

