RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators and a CBS 17 crew are on the scene of a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a pawn shop on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Police said they received a call just before 5:05 p.m. of a person shot in the 3900 block of New Bern Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Ralegh police said they believe the shooting did not happen at the pawn shop. Officers were gathered in woods behind the pawn shop, which was still open and planned to close at its normal closing time of 6:30 p.m.

National Pawn & Jewelry on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh is the scene of a Tuesday afternoon shooting. (Lillian Donahue/CBS 17)

Police have not released any information on any suspect, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.