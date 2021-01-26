Shooting victim walks into Raleigh hospital, investigation underway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a gunshot victim walked into a hospital Tuesday night.

The incident was reported just after 9:35 p.m. at WakeMed when the victim arrived, according to a news release from Raleigh police.

Police said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Tamarino Drive, which is in a neighborhood between Sanderford Road and Interstate 40, south of Rock Quarry Road.

The man who was shot suffered wounds that are not believe to be life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.