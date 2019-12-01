Shoppers flock to downtown Raleigh stores on 10th annual Small Business Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Shoppers and retailers celebrated the 10th annual Small Business Saturday this weekend.

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance says in downtown Raleigh, more than 90 percent of businesses are locally-owned retailers. That’s more than anywhere else in the Triangle.

It’s the biggest weekend of the year for many locally-owned businesses.

“We can’t do it without our community,” said Jessie Williams, owner of Edge of Urge. “We’ll never be able to compete with Amazon, nor do we want to; we specialize in smaller independent brands things you can’t find there.”

The Downtown Raleigh Alliance advocates for the local businesses that contribute to the vibrancy of the City of Oaks.

“I think being able to shop independently and shop local really supports our community and makes it a more interesting place to live and be,” said Katie Bailey, director of marketing and communications for Downtown Raleigh Alliance.

One business bringing that point home is Munjo Munjo. Named after a blueberry-loving Pomeranian, Munjo Munjo features products with original artwork, lettering and photos.

“It just kind of fell into a cohesive look, so we’ve just kind of embraced that,” said Munjo Munjo co-owner Jaime Radar.

Originally an online store, they’ve been in a pop-up space downtown for nearly a year.

Radar said the number of shoppers committing to small businesses exceeded their expectations.

“If you keep your money in your local community that’s where it’ll stay, it’ll keep changing hands through other businesses and in all just helping everyone,” said Radar.

Event organizers say for every dollar spent in a small business, 67 cents of it stays in the community.

Many of the businesses are also donating a portion of their proceeds from the weekend to different charities for Giving Tuesday.

