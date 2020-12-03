Shopping local and taking down the boards in downtown Raleigh: A look at December’s Raleigh Magazine

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– CBS17’s Bill Young talks to Gina Stephens, the publisher of Raleigh Magazine, about December’s issue.  

The focus of the cover is a gift guide which shows some of the best options from local stores. 

Also, what to do with the boarded-up buildings in Downtown Raleigh? A closer look at the sensitive topic, and some great ideas to make sure the artwork and passionate messages on those boards are preserved well into the future. 

