RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A shortage of children’s ibuprofen and acetaminophen is causing some local pharmacies to see emptier shelves.

“Tylenol has been an issue, it’s kind of been hit or miss if we can get it or not,” Melissa Illig, the owner of White Oak Pharmacy in Garner, said.

But it’s not all bad news.

“We are able to get ibuprofen, generic ibuprofen for Advil or Motrin, we are able to get those in stock,” Illig said.

That’s because they’re able to shop around for different medications.

“As an independent pharmacy, we are fortunate enough that we have a lot of wholesalers available to us, so as soon as products become available to those wholesalers, we are able to order them,” Illig said.

Health officials say there’s a lot at play behind the shortage.

“Coming off of covid, a very early and hard flu season, and RSV, it’s like a trifecta,” Illig said.

And that’s causing a ripple effect of sorts.

“The demand is up higher than normal, and I think there’s a number of concerned parents out there stocking up,” Kate Naper, a Clinical Manager with UNC Hospitals, said.

Upping the supply to meet that demand could take some time. So if you are having trouble finding medication, there are some things you can do.

“Don’t be afraid to try the store brand, there are many generics out there that contain the same active ingredient,” Naper said.

Officials say it’s also useful to call an independent pharmacy as they can work with families to either find the right medication or substitute it for something that could help.