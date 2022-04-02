KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was wounded and two cars were hit when shots were fired outside a carnival that was set beside a shopping center in Knightdale Saturday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just after 8:45 p.m. at 1000 Shoppes At Midway Drive, which is near U.S. 64 business at Interstate 540.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was grazed by one of the bullets. The teen was being treated at WakeMed for minor injuries Saturday night, according to a Knightdale news release.

The shooting happened nearby as a large crowd gathered at a crowded concession stand and fight broke out, police said.

A witness said at least two shots were fired outside the shopping center, which includes a Target and Home Depot. Two cars were hit by gunfire.

“The gunshots sent some patrons scrambling for cover, while others rushed to their vehicles to flee the scene,” Knightdale police said in a news release.

A large crowd was gathered as many families were at the carnival that featured rides and food, according to a video from the scene.

Police said the carnival was the Special Olympics Spring Carnival.

“Words cannot begin to describe the anger we feel over this senseless act of violence,” Knightdale Police

Chief Lawrence Capps said in a news release. “It reeks of lawlessness and a blatant disregard for others’ lives. It is a miracle no one was killed or seriously injured.”

Capps said police are trying to identify one suspect who was captured on cellphone video firing a gun.

The final day of the carnival was planned for Sunday, but it has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” the news release said.

“Our annual Special Olympics Carnival should be a time of fun and celebration for a worthy cause. Instead, a small group of deviants choose to endanger the lives of hundreds of people with their malicious actions,” Capps added in the news release.