RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department said one person was seriously injured after a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night shortly after 9:15 p.m., police responded to the shots fired call in the 100 block of Parker Street in Raleigh, south of Wade Avenue.

(Matt Morrison/CBS 17)

Police said one female was transported to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. One suspect is in custody, according to police.

