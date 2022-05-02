RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People visiting Glenwood South on a Friday or Saturday know how difficult it is to find street parking in the evenings. For people who live in the area, it’s difficult and frustrating when you can’t find a spot near your own home.

Now, the city of Raleigh is considering making more of the streets neighboring Glenwood South permit-only during the late evening and overnight hours.

A petition from residents on Tilden Street said, “Overflow parking from Glenwood South business is creating disturbances, noise, trash, and restricting resident parking, primarily late at night.”



Requested H Parking map

Another petition from residents on Cleveland Street said non-residents “have been witnessed by residents in levels of undress, and often return and sleep in their cars.”

City staff said they were first contacted by residents in October 2021 about the overnight parking issues. In February of this year, dozens of residents signed a petition asking the city to require residential parking permits for their neighborhood.

Staff are now recommending the 800, and 900 blocks of Glenwood Avenue, and 500 blocks of Cleveland and Tilden Streets be included in the Controlled Residential “H” Permit Zone.

If approved by the city council, the parking rules would be as follows:

Residential permit holders can park on street, anytime, all days in the Controlled Residential “H” Permit Zone.

Non-permitted vehicles can park from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. without restriction, all days

Residential Permit Parkers Only 11:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. all days.

City staff said property owners were notified of the proposed change and were given two weeks to provide feedback. The city said they did not get any receive any responses from residents.

If approved, the city said they would work with neighborhood residents would have enough time to get their new permits before the program goes live.

The Raleigh city council meeting will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to recent exposure to COVID-19. Raleigh City Council meetings are broadcast on the City’s website, YouTube, and RTN 11.