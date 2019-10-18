Sidewalk to nowhere over I-40 in Raleigh finally getting fixed following CBS 17 report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Construction is underway on a road that has been driving one woman crazy in south Raleigh.

She reached out to CBS 17 about the Rock Quarry Road overpass at Interstate 40 where sidewalks end abruptly at the overpass. New crosswalks lead nowhere and she doesn’t feel safe crossing the interstate to get the new YMCA.

CBS 17’s Laura Smith met her at the overpass and found the sidewalk does drop off and isn’t safe. Councilman Corey Branch said that’s why the city put signs up until the road is complete. He said the city was waiting for the North Carolina Department of Transportation to complete bridge maintenance.

NCDOT said that bridge work is complete and there are plans to finish the sidewalks.

Construction began this week. Milling and paving operations are underway.

Do you have something that is driving you crazy on the roads? We want to hear about so we can get you some answers. Problems can range from potholes, traffic signal timing issues, to sidewalks that lead nowhere.

Email Laura Smith at Lsmith@cbs17.com.

