WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-vehicle crash in Wake Forest during Tuesday rush hour left one SUV on its roof and blocked much of a key road, officials said.

The crash closed all southbound lanes of Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 around 6 p.m., according to a news release from the town of Wake Forest.

Photo from town of Wake Forest

The lanes are closed near Ponderosa Service Road, which is in southern Wake Forest just south of Falls of Neuse Road, the news release said.

Photos showed a dark-colored SUV with significant damage to one side and curtain airbags were deployed.

Photo from town of Wake Forest

Another photo showed a white SUV upside down near the side of U.S. 1/Capital Boulevard. The white SUV also had major front-end damage.

“The crash is causing significant delays, so motorists are urged to avoid the area and use an alternate route,” Wake Forest Spokesman Bill Crabtree said in the news release.

Photo from town of Wake Forest

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the highway should be clear by 8:30 p.m.