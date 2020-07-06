Live Now
CBS 17 Noon News

Signs of peace and unity, a return to farmer’s markets in this issue of Raleigh Magazine

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The just-released July issue of Raleigh Magazine pays particular attention to the colorful and inspiring messages left behind after recent protests in downtown Raleigh. 

Plus editor Gina Stephens tells Bill Young about the farmer’s market scene which continues to thrive through the pandemic, albeit with some changes. 

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories