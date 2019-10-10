Siler City couple robbed of new iPhones before shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Siler City couple said they had just left the Apple Store at Crabtree Valley Mall when they were robbed of an iPhone before shots were fired at them, 911 calls released Thursday show.

The couple, ages 70 and 76, called 911 following the robbery on Tuesday while they were at their car at the upper deck parking lot outside the food court.

“We just came out of the Apple Store and got to our car when a young man with a gun (inaudible) took the bag, fired shots and ran off,” the 911 caller says.

Police said the suspect fired a shot at the couple but no one was injured.

The caller can be heard talking to someone at the scene saying “we’re not hurt. We were held up.”

An incident report shows two iPhone 11s were taken along with cases for the devices.

A Raleigh police officer in the area responded to the call and saw a person running near the mall. That person was apprehended but later revealed to not be connected to the robbery.

A second 911 caller said they heard gunfire and police were needed to help the victim.

The victim’s call was transferred from 911 dispatch to mall police but they never picked up. The second call had to be transferred twice before mall police answered.

No one is in custody and suspect information has not been released.

