Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old man in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for an 66-year-old-man last scene in Raleigh.

Robert Duke Miles, Jr.is believe to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is describe as at white man who stands 5 feet 9 inches and weighs about 185 pounds. He has gray balding hair and blue eyes.

Miles was last scene at Carter Finley Stadium, heading west towards the fairgrounds.

Anyone with information asked to call NC State University Police, Detective Lopez at 919-515-3000.

