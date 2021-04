RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a missing 82-year-old man has been found safe.

According to Raleigh police, Arnold Thomas Lawson was last seen in the 2700 block of Spring Forest Road wearing navy blue sweatpants with a gray stripe and light blue checkered shirt.

A Silver Alert was issued for Lawson on Monday. While there were no indications of foul play, police said Lawson had cognitive impairments.

Police said Lawson was found safe Monday morning.