APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man that went missing Thursday night.

On Thursday evening at 10:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a missing person in the 8900 block of Barker Road in New Hill, which is in southwestern Wake County. Deputies immediately started looking for Cecil Olive, 71, on foot.

Olive is believed to have dementia or Alzheimer’s. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. The sheriff’s office said he has grey and white hair and green eyes. Deputies said Olive was last seen wearing a red shirt and black sweatpants or shorts.

The sheriff’s office said they have received reports of possible sightings around Evans Road and Grouse Trail.

Wake County Emergency Management, Cary Fire Department and Western Wake Fire are looking for Olive by foot with the help of the K-9 team, drone and car.

Anyone with information on Olive’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.