Silver Alert issued for Wake County teen girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old Wake County girl who may be in danger.

A Silver Alert was issued Friday evening for 13-year-old Symah Camille Johnson. She is about 5-foot-5 with red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a red jacket, grey sweatpants, white Nike shoes, and a brown bookbag, the alert said.

She was last seen along the 7100 block of Hector Street in Wendell. She was walking toward Campsite Drive.

A Silver Alert is for people who may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Symah’s whereabouts should call Deputy Jones Allen at 919-856-6911.