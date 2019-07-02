Woman missing from Cary senior living community found safe, officials say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Cary said their search for a missing 75-year-old woman, and the subject of a Silver Alert, has been found.

Jean Sullivan, who is a white female with short gray hair and blue eyes, was last seen at Jordan Oaks, a senior living community around 1:30 a.m.

Sullivan was last seen wearing a green jacket, light color or white shorts, and a GreatCall medical alert pendant.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the Silver Alert just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. They said Sullivan “is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.”

Officials said Sullivan left on her own and then returned on her own around 5:45 a.m.

They said she was not able to communicate to them where she went or why she left.

