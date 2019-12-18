Sinkhole forces closure of Whitaker Mill Road near Five Points in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A sinkhole is forcing the City of Raleigh to close a section of West Whitakter Mill Road near Five Points.

The City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department closed the road at the 500 block at 1 p.m.

The repair should be completed by 12 a.m. Thursday.

Detour around work area:

Motorists traveling westbound on West Whitaker Mill Road will turn right on Sunset Drive, right on White Oak Road, left on Alexander Road and onto Glenwood Avenue.

Motorists traveling southbound on Glenwood Avenue will turn left on Fairview Road, left on Duncan Street, left on Sunset Drive and onto West Whitaker Mill Road.

Motorists traveling northbound on Glenwood Avenue will turn right on White Oak Road, right on Sunset Drive, and onto West Whitaker Mill Road.

Motorists approaching this area should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible.

More headlines from CBS17.com: